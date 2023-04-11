Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) by analysts is $5.50, which is -$1.78 below the current market price. The public float for GATO is 68.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of GATO was 506.84K shares.

GATO) stock’s latest price update

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO)’s stock price has increased by 9.29 compared to its previous closing price of 6.66. but the company has seen a 6.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GATO’s Market Performance

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has experienced a 6.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 58.24% rise in the past month, and a 66.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for GATO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.88% for GATO stock, with a simple moving average of 86.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GATO reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $15.50. The rating they have provided for GATO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Underperform” to GATO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

GATO Trading at 46.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares surge +62.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO rose by +7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw 77.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.