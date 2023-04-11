Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 125.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FSP is at 0.84.

The public float for FSP is 92.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.12% of that float. The average trading volume for FSP on April 11, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

FSP) stock’s latest price update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FSP’s Market Performance

FSP’s stock has fallen by -12.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.35% and a quarterly drop of -50.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.31% for Franklin Street Properties Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.81% for FSP stock, with a simple moving average of -52.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FSP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2020.

FSP Trading at -40.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -31.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSP fell by -12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6475. In addition, Franklin Street Properties Corp. saw -49.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSP starting from HANSEN BRIAN N, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Mar 09. After this action, HANSEN BRIAN N now owns 818,066 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp., valued at $207,500 using the latest closing price.

MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J, the Director of Franklin Street Properties Corp., purchase 25,000 shares at $2.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J is holding 3,446,136 shares at $53,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.40 for the present operating margin

+8.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stands at +0.67. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.09. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP), the company’s capital structure generated 53.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.96. Total debt to assets is 33.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.