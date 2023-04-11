Fastenal Company (FAST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is above average at 27.63x. The 36-month beta value for FAST is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FAST is $52.48, which is -$0.04 below than the current price. The public float for FAST is 569.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of FAST on April 11, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST)’s stock price has increased by 1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 51.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/19/23 that Fastenal Posts Small Earnings Beat. Things Aren’t Terrible.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST’s stock has fallen by -3.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.13% and a quarterly rise of 9.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Fastenal Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for FAST stock, with a simple moving average of 3.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $61 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAST reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for FAST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to FAST, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

FAST Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.45. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Owen Terry Modock, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $53.24 back on Feb 07. After this action, Owen Terry Modock now owns 7,000 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $798,640 using the latest closing price.

Watts Jeffery Michael, the EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT of Fastenal Company, purchase 5,940 shares at $50.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Watts Jeffery Michael is holding 5,940 shares at $300,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 38.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.19. Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Company (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

In summary, Fastenal Company (FAST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.