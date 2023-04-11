Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has seen a 0.79% increase in the past week, with a 2.38% gain in the past month, and a 14.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for EXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.73% for EXR stock, with a simple moving average of -2.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is 25.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXR is 0.56.

The average price recommended by analysts for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is $169.89, which is $8.38 above the current market price. The public float for EXR is 82.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.81% of that float. On April 11, 2023, EXR’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

EXR) stock’s latest price update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 162.79. However, the company has seen a 0.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/03/23 that Extra Space Agrees to Buy Life Storage. There’s a New Industry Leader.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $185 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to EXR, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

EXR Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.33. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw 11.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Margolis Joseph D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $160.07 back on Apr 04. After this action, Margolis Joseph D now owns 15,144 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $800,350 using the latest closing price.

Herrington Matthew T, the EVP & COO of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 650 shares at $165.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Herrington Matthew T is holding 6,405 shares at $107,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.