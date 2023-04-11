Examining the Volatility of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s (NTLA) Stock

In the past week, NTLA stock has gone down by -6.20%, with a monthly decline of -6.57% and a quarterly plunge of -8.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.42% for NTLA stock, with a simple moving average of -29.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is $93.92, which is $59.52 above the current market price. The public float for NTLA is 75.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTLA on April 11, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 35.96. however, the company has experienced a -6.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $54 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTLA reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for NTLA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to NTLA, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

NTLA Trading at -11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.72. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. saw 0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Sepp-Lorenzino Laura, who sale 2,330 shares at the price of $38.48 back on Jan 05. After this action, Sepp-Lorenzino Laura now owns 17,629 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $89,659 using the latest closing price.

LEONARD JOHN M, the President and CEO of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,673 shares at $37.21 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that LEONARD JOHN M is holding 766,825 shares at $248,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-879.04 for the present operating margin

+85.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -909.78. The total capital return value is set at -36.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.63. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.57. Total debt to assets is 8.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.