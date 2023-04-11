Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Crocs Inc.’s (CROX) Stock

In the past week, CROX stock has gone up by 1.21%, with a monthly gain of 6.97% and a quarterly surge of 15.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Crocs Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.44% for CROX stock, with a simple moving average of 39.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CROX is 1.95.

The public float for CROX is 60.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CROX on April 11, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

CROX) stock’s latest price update

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)’s stock price has increased by 5.01 compared to its previous closing price of 121.86. however, the company has experienced a 1.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $157 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CROX, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

CROX Trading at 5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.85. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from SMACH THOMAS J, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $113.15 back on Mar 13. After this action, SMACH THOMAS J now owns 3,000 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $339,438 using the latest closing price.

Rees Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Crocs Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $130.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Rees Andrew is holding 119,748 shares at $2,615,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Equity return is now at value 94.40, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crocs Inc. (CROX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.