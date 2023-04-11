Evaluating the Impact of -3.93 Increase on Cytokinetics Incorporated’s (CYTK) Stock

The stock of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has gone down by -0.57% for the week, with a -5.07% drop in the past month and a -18.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.72% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of -20.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYTK is 0.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CYTK is 90.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.44% of that float. On April 11, 2023, CYTK’s average trading volume was 996.07K shares.

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.93 compared to its previous closing price of 36.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/19/21 that Cytokinetics Stock Is Surging. Heart-Drug Results Are Exciting Investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CYTK, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CYTK Trading at -12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.66. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -23.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Blum Robert I, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $35.05 back on Mar 28. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 441,058 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $438,125 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 12,500 shares at $37.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 441,058 shares at $465,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.