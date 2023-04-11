Evaluating the Impact of 16.67 Increase on Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s (MWG) Stock

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.78% for MWG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) Right Now?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 114.00x.

The public float for MWG is 8.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of MWG was 2.03M shares.

MWG) stock’s latest price update

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG)’s stock price has increased by 16.67 compared to its previous closing price of 5.70. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MWG Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.28% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -21.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -25.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.