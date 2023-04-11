Home  »  Companies   »  Evaluating the Impact of 16.67 Increase on Multi W...

Evaluating the Impact of 16.67 Increase on Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s (MWG) Stock

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.78% for MWG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) Right Now?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 114.00x.

The public float for MWG is 8.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of MWG was 2.03M shares.

MWG) stock’s latest price update

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG)’s stock price has increased by 16.67 compared to its previous closing price of 5.70. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MWG Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.28% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -21.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -25.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

