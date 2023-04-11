EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is $146.14, which is $25.95 above the current market price. The public float for EOG is 585.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EOG on April 11, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EOG) stock’s latest price update

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG)’s stock price has increased by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 119.37. but the company has seen a 5.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/20/23 that EOG Resources Director Mike Kerr Buys Up Stock

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has seen a 5.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.64% gain in the past month and a -4.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for EOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.10% for EOG stock, with a simple moving average of 0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $167 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

EOG Trading at 2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.89. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw -6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Kerr Michael T., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $130.49 back on Jan 12. After this action, Kerr Michael T. now owns 170,000 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $2,609,854 using the latest closing price.

Helms Lloyd W Jr, the President & COO of EOG Resources Inc., sale 5,455 shares at $141.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Helms Lloyd W Jr is holding 151,917 shares at $772,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.45 for the present operating margin

+54.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.24. Equity return is now at value 33.60, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.38. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.