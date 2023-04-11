Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.81 compared to its previous closing price of 2.36. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OCTO is 1.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On April 11, 2023, OCTO’s average trading volume was 408.53K shares.

OCTO’s Market Performance

OCTO’s stock has seen a -20.49% decrease for the week, with a -68.69% drop in the past month and a -85.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.26% for Eightco Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -48.75% for OCTO stock, with a simple moving average of -93.38% for the last 200 days.

OCTO Trading at -68.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.50%, as shares sank -68.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO fell by -19.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc. saw -76.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCTO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.