EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for EH is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EH is $31.42, which is -$5.5 below the current market price. The public float for EH is 36.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.52% of that float. The average trading volume for EH on April 11, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EH) stock’s latest price update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)’s stock price has increased by 8.99 compared to its previous closing price of 9.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EH’s Market Performance

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has seen a -7.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.27% decline in the past month and a -19.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.37% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.82% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 25.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

EH Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 17.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+65.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -745.63. Equity return is now at value -159.30, with -65.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.