Editas Medicine Inc.’s (EDIT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, EDIT stock has gone down by -8.55%, with a monthly decline of -19.15% and a quarterly plunge of -26.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.76% for Editas Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.04% for EDIT stock, with a simple moving average of -43.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) Right Now?

a 36-month beta value of 1.85.

The public float for EDIT is 68.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.16% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of EDIT was 1.75M shares.

EDIT) stock’s latest price update

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.19 compared to its previous closing price of 6.92. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $15 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDIT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for EDIT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EDIT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EDIT Trading at -25.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.56. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc. saw -25.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from ROBERTSON MICHELLE, who sale 184 shares at the price of $8.89 back on Mar 03. After this action, ROBERTSON MICHELLE now owns 107,559 shares of Editas Medicine Inc., valued at $1,636 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc., sale 101 shares at $8.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 77,582 shares at $898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -39.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.