Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Stock Observes -12.96% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has seen a -26.15% decrease in the past week, with a -51.52% drop in the past month, and a 14.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.76% for DPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.06% for DPRO stock, with a simple moving average of -12.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DPRO is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DPRO is $4.25, The public float for DPRO is 33.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.27% of that float. The average trading volume of DPRO on April 11, 2023 was 675.15K shares.

DPRO) stock’s latest price update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO)’s stock price has decreased by -12.73 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -26.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DPRO Trading at -46.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -48.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPRO fell by -25.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5036. In addition, Draganfly Inc. saw 28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-357.91 for the present operating margin

+0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Draganfly Inc. stands at -363.63. Equity return is now at value -113.50, with -96.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.