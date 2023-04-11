Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Stock Experiences 6.80% Monthly Change

In the past week, D stock has gone up by 3.67%, with a monthly gain of 6.80% and a quarterly plunge of -6.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Dominion Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.22% for D stock, with a simple moving average of -14.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) is above average at 54.63x. The 36-month beta value for D is also noteworthy at 0.45.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for D is 832.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume of D on April 11, 2023 was 4.76M shares.

D) stock’s latest price update

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 58.06. however, the company has experienced a 3.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/23 that Utilities Pursue Pipeline Sales as Natural-Gas Bans Catch On

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $64 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see D reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for D stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to D, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

D Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.32. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc. saw -5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $60.41 back on Dec 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 98,158 shares of Dominion Energy Inc., valued at $377,562 using the latest closing price.

Leopold Diane, the EVP and COO of Dominion Energy Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $83.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Leopold Diane is holding 110,147 shares at $524,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.