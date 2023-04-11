D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for QBTS is 60.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QBTS on April 11, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)’s stock price has increased by 10.40 compared to its previous closing price of 0.77. however, the company has experienced a 28.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QBTS’s Market Performance

QBTS’s stock has risen by 28.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.01% and a quarterly drop of -22.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.93% for D-Wave Quantum Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.79% for QBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -81.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QBTS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for QBTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

QBTS Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.80%, as shares surge +36.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS rose by +28.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5985. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw -40.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from WEST STEVEN M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, WEST STEVEN M now owns 54,021 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $63,750 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of D-Wave Quantum Inc., purchase 630 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 7,939,776 shares at $3,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.