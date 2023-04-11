Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is above average at 11.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.

The public float for CWK is 162.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CWK on April 11, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

CWK) stock’s latest price update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.54 compared to its previous closing price of 9.85. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Top Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokerage Team Leaves for Rival Newmark

CWK’s Market Performance

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has experienced a -8.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.60% drop in the past month, and a -26.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for CWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.48% for CWK stock, with a simple moving average of -27.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CWK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

CWK Trading at -22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -17.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK fell by -8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -22.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from MACKAY MICHELLE, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $14.64 back on Jun 13. After this action, MACKAY MICHELLE now owns 50,760 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $51,240 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Nathaniel, the of Cushman & Wakefield plc, sale 15,231 shares at $17.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Robinson Nathaniel is holding 22,580 shares at $267,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.