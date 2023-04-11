Crane Company (CR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Crane Company (NYSE: CR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 80.08. however, the company has experienced a 5.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Crane Company (NYSE: CR) Right Now?

Crane Company (NYSE: CR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for CR is 55.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume for CR on April 11, 2023 was 703.11K shares.

CR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.06% for CR stock, with a simple moving average of 3.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $90 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CR reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $132. The rating they have provided for CR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CR, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

CR Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.61% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CR rose by +5.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Crane Company saw 8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CR starting from Switter Edward S, who sale 49,409 shares at the price of $119.88 back on Feb 28. After this action, Switter Edward S now owns 25,174 shares of Crane Company, valued at $5,923,151 using the latest closing price.

Gallo Kurt F., the Senior Vice President of Crane Company, sale 8,263 shares at $119.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Gallo Kurt F. is holding 289 shares at $983,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+39.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crane Company stands at +11.88. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.20.

Based on Crane Company (CR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.35. Total debt to assets is 30.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crane Company (CR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.