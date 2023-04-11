Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTVA is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTVA is $72.85, which is $12.56 above the current price. The public float for CTVA is 711.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTVA on April 11, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTVA) stock’s latest price update

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 59.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Corteva CEO Chuck Magro Bought Up Stock

CTVA’s Market Performance

CTVA’s stock has fallen by -0.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.62% and a quarterly drop of -1.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Corteva Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.88% for CTVA stock, with a simple moving average of -0.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTVA reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for CTVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTVA, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

CTVA Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.67. In addition, Corteva Inc. saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from Magro Charles V., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $60.64 back on Feb 06. After this action, Magro Charles V. now owns 126,095 shares of Corteva Inc., valued at $2,425,480 using the latest closing price.

Grimm Audrey, the of Corteva Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $62.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Grimm Audrey is holding 7,511 shares at $627,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc. stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc. (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.