Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, SID stock has gone down by -1.30%, with a monthly decline of -6.48% and a quarterly plunge of -2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.32% for SID stock, with a simple moving average of 6.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SID is 654.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for SID on April 11, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

SID) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID)’s stock price has increased by 4.12 compared to its previous closing price of 2.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SID Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw 13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.