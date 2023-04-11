Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s (CMND) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CMND stock has gone down by -62.70%, with a monthly decline of -87.19% and a quarterly plunge of -87.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.97% for Clearmind Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -81.33% for CMND stock, with a simple moving average of -94.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CMND is 2.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CMND was 341.94K shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has increased by 11.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -62.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMND Trading at -85.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.19%, as shares sank -87.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND fell by -62.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1438. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -86.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -671.50, with -370.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.