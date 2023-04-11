Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU)’s stock price has increased by 5.40 compared to its previous closing price of 23.69. however, the company has experienced a -4.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Right Now?

The public float for YOU is 72.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.08% of that float. The average trading volume of YOU on April 11, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YOU’s Market Performance

YOU stock saw a decrease of -4.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.34% for YOU stock, with a simple moving average of -5.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YOU reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for YOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to YOU, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

YOU Trading at -11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.83. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw -8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Moshkani Kasra, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $26.03 back on Mar 30. After this action, Moshkani Kasra now owns 22,894 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $26,030 using the latest closing price.

Patterson Richard N. Jr., the CISO of Clear Secure Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Patterson Richard N. Jr. is holding 6,474 shares at $135,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.