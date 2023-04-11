CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has increased by 11.07 compared to its previous closing price of 2.44. but the company has seen a -2.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLSK is 3.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CLSK is $7.50, which is $4.79 above the current price. The public float for CLSK is 40.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLSK on April 11, 2023 was 4.44M shares.

CLSK’s Market Performance

The stock of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has seen a -2.52% decrease in the past week, with a 26.93% rise in the past month, and a 29.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.60% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.97% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of -16.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSK reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

CLSK Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +30.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 32.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.60 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for CleanSpark Inc. stands at -30.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.05.

Based on CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 5.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 4.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.