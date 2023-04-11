Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR)’s stock price has increased by 9.01 compared to its previous closing price of 2.33. but the company has seen a 9.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is $2.90, which is $0.36 above the current market price. The public float for CIFR is 40.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.02% of that float. On April 11, 2023, CIFR’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

CIFR’s Market Performance

CIFR stock saw an increase of 9.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 78.87% and a quarterly increase of 230.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.00% for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.56% for CIFR stock, with a simple moving average of 80.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIFR reach a price target of $2.70. The rating they have provided for CIFR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CIFR, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

CIFR Trading at 42.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares surge +92.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw 353.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Page Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 01. After this action, Page Tyler now owns 3,120,614 shares of Cipher Mining Inc., valued at $28,679 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN CARY M, the Director of Cipher Mining Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that GROSSMAN CARY M is holding 270,266 shares at $35,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc. stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 191.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.