Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII): A Technical Analysis

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE: CVII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CVII is 138.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVII on April 11, 2023 was 651.06K shares.

CVII stock's latest price update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE: CVII)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 10.13. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVII’s Market Performance

Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) has seen a -0.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.75% gain in the past month and a 1.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.19% for CVII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.13% for CVII stock, with a simple moving average of 2.05% for the last 200 days.

CVII Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.11%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVII fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp VII saw 1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVII

The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.