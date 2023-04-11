Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has seen a -3.48% decrease in the past week, with a -3.95% drop in the past month, and a 3.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 0.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is above average at 150.36x. The 36-month beta value for CCJ is also noteworthy at 0.95.

The public float for CCJ is 431.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. The average trading volume of CCJ on April 11, 2023 was 4.44M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has increased by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 25.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.17. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corporation (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.