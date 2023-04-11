BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD)’s stock price has increased by 8.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that BuzzFeed Encourages Reporters to Write More Stories in Attempt to Turn Profit

Is It Worth Investing in BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) is $1.77, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for BZFD is 68.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% of that float. On April 11, 2023, BZFD’s average trading volume was 12.71M shares.

BZFD’s Market Performance

The stock of BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has seen a -9.19% decrease in the past week, with a -23.27% drop in the past month, and a 1.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.93% for BZFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.45% for BZFD stock, with a simple moving average of -34.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZFD reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for BZFD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BZFD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

BZFD Trading at -34.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares sank -23.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9996. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc. saw 43.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of BuzzFeed Inc., valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of BuzzFeed Inc., sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+33.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for BuzzFeed Inc. stands at -46.02. The total capital return value is set at -12.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.92. Equity return is now at value -71.00, with -32.90 for asset returns.

Based on BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD), the company’s capital structure generated 122.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.13. Total debt to assets is 40.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.