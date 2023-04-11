British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is above average at 9.63x. The 36-month beta value for BTI is also noteworthy at 0.56.

The public float for BTI is 2.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume of BTI on April 11, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

BTI) stock’s latest price update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 35.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BTI’s Market Performance

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has experienced a 0.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.24% drop in the past month, and a -13.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for BTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.36% for BTI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.70% for the last 200 days.

BTI Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTI rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.69. In addition, British American Tobacco p.l.c. saw -11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTI

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.