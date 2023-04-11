BRF S.A. (BRFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS)’s stock price has increased by 7.32 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. but the company has seen a 9.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BRF S.A. (BRFS) by analysts is $2.03, which is $0.42 above the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 722.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of BRFS was 7.26M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stock saw an increase of 9.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.37% and a quarterly increase of -19.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for BRF S.A. (BRFS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.70% for BRFS stock, with a simple moving average of -38.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRFS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BRFS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BRFS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

BRFS Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2615. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -15.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 235.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.21. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, BRF S.A. (BRFS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.