BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT)’s stock price has decreased by -23.17 compared to its previous closing price of 8.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Right Now?

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) by analysts is $12.00, which is -$3.88 below the current market price. The public float for BPT is 21.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.18% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of BPT was 294.44K shares.

BPT’s Market Performance

BPT stock saw a decrease of -16.23% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -37.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.38% for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.66% for BPT stock, with a simple moving average of -52.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2009.

BPT Trading at -36.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.43%, as shares sank -34.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPT fell by -16.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust saw -45.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stands at +98.23. The total capital return value is set at 1,415.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1,414.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.