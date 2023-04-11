Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)’s stock price has increased by 4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 7.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLNK is 3.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLNK is $20.78, which is $12.98 above the current price. The public float for BLNK is 41.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLNK on April 11, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

BLNK’s Market Performance

BLNK’s stock has seen a -9.83% decrease for the week, with a -4.65% drop in the past month and a -30.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for Blink Charging Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for BLNK stock, with a simple moving average of -47.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to BLNK, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

BLNK Trading at -19.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK fell by -9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw -28.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from FARKAS MICHAEL D, who sale 396,998 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Apr 04. After this action, FARKAS MICHAEL D now owns 2,525,931 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $3,316,839 using the latest closing price.

FARKAS MICHAEL D, the Chairman & CEO of Blink Charging Co., sale 143,634 shares at $10.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that FARKAS MICHAEL D is holding 1,884,433 shares at $1,552,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.64 for the present operating margin

-87.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co. stands at -149.76. The total capital return value is set at -35.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.17. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -27.60 for asset returns.

Based on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.