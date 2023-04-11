Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 17.52. but the company has seen a -4.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Right Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BXMT is at 1.37.

The public float for BXMT is 168.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.21% of that float. The average trading volume for BXMT on April 11, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT stock saw a decrease of -4.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.57% for BXMT stock, with a simple moving average of -30.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $26 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BXMT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.83. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from NASSAU HENRY N, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $17.81 back on Mar 15. After this action, NASSAU HENRY N now owns 127,348 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $178,067 using the latest closing price.

Nash Michael B., the Director of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $18.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Nash Michael B. is holding 468,455 shares at $942,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.