Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BX is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BX is $99.76, which is $18.34 above the current price. The public float for BX is 700.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BX on April 11, 2023 was 5.13M shares.

BX) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 82.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/12/23 that Blackstone’s Big New Idea Leaves It Bruised

BX’s Market Performance

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has seen a -7.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.00% decline in the past month and a 2.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for BX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.27% for BX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $105 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BX reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for BX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BX, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

BX Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.41. In addition, Blackstone Inc. saw 9.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who purchase 8,772 shares at the price of $47.46 back on Apr 03. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now owns 6,004 shares of Blackstone Inc., valued at $416,296 using the latest closing price.

Baratta Joseph, the Director of Blackstone Inc., sale 85,000 shares at $86.32 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Baratta Joseph is holding 1,145,448 shares at $7,337,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc. stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc. (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Inc. (BX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.