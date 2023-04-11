Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BITF stock has gone down by -1.03%, with a monthly gain of 34.62% and a quarterly surge of 76.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.70% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.35% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of -6.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BITF is 3.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BITF is 174.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on April 11, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has increased by 4.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BITF Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares surge +35.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9152. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 118.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.