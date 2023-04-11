BHP Group Limited’s (BHP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of BHP Group Limited (BHP) has gone down by -4.87% for the week, with a -0.68% drop in the past month and a -8.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.70% for BHP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.97% for BHP stock, with a simple moving average of 4.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) Right Now?

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BHP is at 0.99.

The public float for BHP is 2.46B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume for BHP on April 11, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

BHP) stock’s latest price update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP)’s stock price has increased by 0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 59.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that These Mining Stocks Have Taken a Beating. But Their Long-Term Outlook Shines.

BHP Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHP fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.75. In addition, BHP Group Limited saw -2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHP

Equity return is now at value 58.90, with 28.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BHP Group Limited (BHP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.