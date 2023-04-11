Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is above average at 2.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is $5.62, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for BTE is 541.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTE on April 11, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BTE) stock’s latest price update

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has increased by 5.15 compared to its previous closing price of 3.88. however, the company has experienced a 1.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTE’s Market Performance

BTE’s stock has risen by 1.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.40% and a quarterly drop of -5.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Baytex Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.92% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -11.46% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at 2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +17.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp. saw -9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.