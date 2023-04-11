Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.81% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of AZUL was 3.84M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has increased by 11.86 compared to its previous closing price of 6.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AZUL’s Market Performance

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a 5.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.38% drop in the past month, and a 4.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.86% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.48% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZUL reach a price target of $8.60, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for AZUL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to AZUL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

AZUL Trading at 16.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with -7.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.