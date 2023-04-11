Assessing the Risk and Potential of ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) Stock

The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has seen a -5.61% decrease in the past week, with a -4.56% drop in the past month, and a 24.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for ON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for ON stock, with a simple moving average of 13.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ON is at 1.76.

The public float for ON is 430.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume for ON on April 11, 2023 was 7.04M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has increased by 3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 75.34. However, the company has seen a -5.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ON Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.00. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 24.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from El-Khoury Hassane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $79.18 back on Mar 15. After this action, El-Khoury Hassane now owns 606,212 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $395,900 using the latest closing price.

KEETON SIMON, the EVP & GM, PSG of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that KEETON SIMON is holding 209,781 shares at $320,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.