Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 6.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Right Now?

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40.

The public float for ASRT is 47.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.83% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ASRT was 2.00M shares.

ASRT’s Market Performance

ASRT’s stock has seen a -6.91% decrease for the week, with a -10.96% drop in the past month and a 36.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for Assertio Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.65% for ASRT stock, with a simple moving average of 61.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.98. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw 37.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Tyree James L, who sale 44,643 shares at the price of $2.36 back on May 12. After this action, Tyree James L now owns 210,451 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $105,170 using the latest closing price.

MCKEE WILLIAM, the Director of Assertio Holdings Inc., sale 22,322 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that MCKEE WILLIAM is holding 229,586 shares at $52,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Equity return is now at value 73.00, with 31.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.