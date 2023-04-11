Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND)’s stock price has increased by 5.42 compared to its previous closing price of 73.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that This Biotech Stock Could Rebound Nicely

Is It Worth Investing in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ASND is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASND is $129.15, which is $64.56 above the current market price. The public float for ASND is 57.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.72% of that float. The average trading volume for ASND on April 11, 2023 was 486.77K shares.

ASND’s Market Performance

The stock of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has seen a 7.00% increase in the past week, with a -26.63% drop in the past month, and a -28.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for ASND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.48% for ASND stock, with a simple moving average of -27.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASND

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASND reach a price target of $108, previously predicting the price at $151. The rating they have provided for ASND stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 04th, 2023.

ASND Trading at -28.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -27.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASND rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.75. In addition, Ascendis Pharma A/S saw -36.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1097.85 for the present operating margin

+47.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascendis Pharma A/S stands at -1139.63. The total capital return value is set at -60.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.09. Equity return is now at value -116.90, with -46.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), the company’s capital structure generated 193.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.88. Total debt to assets is 46.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 72.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.