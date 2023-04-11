Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for APTO is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APTO is $6.86, The public float for APTO is 91.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of APTO on April 11, 2023 was 182.12K shares.

APTO) stock’s latest price update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APTO’s Market Performance

APTO’s stock has fallen by -18.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.85% and a quarterly drop of -19.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.15% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.63% for APTO stock, with a simple moving average of -22.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for APTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2020.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for APTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to APTO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 20th of the previous year.

APTO Trading at -17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares sank -3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTO fell by -18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5943. In addition, Aptose Biosciences Inc. saw -10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTO starting from Rice William G., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Sep 19. After this action, Rice William G. now owns 363,252 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc., valued at $6,834 using the latest closing price.

Payne Fletcher, the SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer of Aptose Biosciences Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Payne Fletcher is holding 10,000 shares at $6,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTO

Equity return is now at value -81.50, with -68.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.