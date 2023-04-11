Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APLD is 4.70.

The public float for APLD is 58.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLD on April 11, 2023 was 856.49K shares.

APLD) stock’s latest price update

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)’s stock price has increased by 5.60 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APLD’s Market Performance

APLD’s stock has risen by 17.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.37% and a quarterly rise of 41.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.37% for Applied Digital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.74% for APLD stock, with a simple moving average of 26.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for APLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLD reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for APLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to APLD, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

APLD Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares surge +41.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLD rose by +17.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Applied Digital Corporation saw 43.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLD starting from HASTINGS CHUCK, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.59 back on Feb 27. After this action, HASTINGS CHUCK now owns 464,500 shares of Applied Digital Corporation, valued at $25,900 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the CEO; Chairman of Applied Digital Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $3.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 1,945,686 shares at $76,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLD

Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -32.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.