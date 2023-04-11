Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) by analysts is $11.63, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for ARI is 139.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ARI was 1.14M shares.

ARI) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 9.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARI’s Market Performance

ARI’s stock has fallen by -4.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.37% and a quarterly drop of -20.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.66% for ARI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ARI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for ARI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

ARI Trading at -17.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw -17.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from ROTHSTEIN STUART, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $11.18 back on Nov 07. After this action, ROTHSTEIN STUART now owns 452,676 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $167,672 using the latest closing price.

Carlton Pamela G, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., sale 833 shares at $12.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Carlton Pamela G is holding 11,229 shares at $10,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.