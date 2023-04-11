AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 26.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Right Now?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68.

The public float for AU is 413.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of AU was 3.41M shares.

AU’s Market Performance

AU stock saw an increase of 10.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 57.91% and a quarterly increase of 24.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.27% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 56.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at 32.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +51.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.60. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 37.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.