Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

The 36-month beta value for ZS is also noteworthy at 0.87.

The public float for ZS is 86.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.21% of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on April 11, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZS) stock’s latest price update

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has increased by 1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 103.74. however, the company has experienced a -10.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Zscaler Is Hurting as Tech Spending Slows. Why It’s Still a ‘Top Name’ to Own.

ZS’s Market Performance

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has experienced a -10.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.98% drop in the past month, and a 0.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for ZS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.01% for ZS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $125 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $148. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZS, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

ZS Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.31. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw -6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from CANESSA REMO, who sale 6,229 shares at the price of $106.79 back on Mar 16. After this action, CANESSA REMO now owns 295,863 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $665,211 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 5,638 shares at $106.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 291,182 shares at $602,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Equity return is now at value -62.90, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.