Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of WW International Inc. (WW)

The 36-month beta value for WW is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WW is $6.70, which is -$1.25 below than the current price. The public float for WW is 53.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.26% of that float. The average trading volume of WW on April 11, 2023 was 4.11M shares.

WW) stock’s latest price update

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW)’s stock price has increased by 48.30 compared to its previous closing price of 4.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that WeightWatchers Moves Into the Ozempic Market With Telehealth Deal

WW’s Market Performance

WW’s stock has risen by 39.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.42% and a quarterly rise of 31.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.35% for WW International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.71% for WW stock, with a simple moving average of 25.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WW reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for WW stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to WW, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

WW Trading at 39.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +41.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW rose by +38.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, WW International Inc. saw 58.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from Stark Heather, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Dec 02. After this action, Stark Heather now owns 13,302 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $38,500 using the latest closing price.

Sistani Sima, the Chief Executive Officer of WW International Inc., purchase 63,935 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Sistani Sima is holding 63,935 shares at $249,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23. Equity return is now at value 44.70, with -20.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, WW International Inc. (WW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.