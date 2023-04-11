Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sanofi (SNY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is above average at 15.15x. The 36-month beta value for SNY is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNY is $58.35, which is $8.51 above than the current price. The public float for SNY is 2.24B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume of SNY on April 11, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 55.93. however, the company has experienced a 1.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that Sanofi and Glaxo Report Dual Disappointments. The Stocks Are Holding Up.

SNY’s stock has risen by 1.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.88% and a quarterly rise of 14.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for Sanofi The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.33% for SNY stock, with a simple moving average of 19.37% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.62. In addition, Sanofi saw 13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+63.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34.

Based on Sanofi (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 28.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.10. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

In summary, Sanofi (SNY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.