Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is above average at 44.63x. The 36-month beta value for FLR is also noteworthy at 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLR is $38.88, which is $9.02 above than the current price. The public float for FLR is 141.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.58% of that float. The average trading volume of FLR on April 11, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

FLR) stock’s latest price update

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR)’s stock price has increased by 4.99 compared to its previous closing price of 28.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

FLR’s Market Performance

FLR’s stock has fallen by -3.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.47% and a quarterly drop of -8.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for Fluor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.26% for FLR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $40 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLR reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for FLR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLR, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

FLR Trading at -11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.07. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw -13.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLR starting from Breuer James R, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $37.81 back on Mar 03. After this action, Breuer James R now owns 41,742 shares of Fluor Corporation, valued at $151,231 using the latest closing price.

ROSE MATTHEW K, the Director of Fluor Corporation, purchase 40,000 shares at $25.63 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that ROSE MATTHEW K is holding 80,764 shares at $1,025,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.00 for the present operating margin

+2.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluor Corporation stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fluor Corporation (FLR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.14. Total debt to assets is 19.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.