Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Braze Inc. (BRZE)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRZE is $40.43, which is $7.58 above than the current price. The public float for BRZE is 51.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.30% of that float. The average trading volume of BRZE on April 11, 2023 was 532.91K shares.

BRZE) stock’s latest price update

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.48 compared to its previous closing price of 34.75. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BRZE’s Market Performance

Braze Inc. (BRZE) has experienced a -6.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.44% rise in the past month, and a 22.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for BRZE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.47% for BRZE stock, with a simple moving average of -2.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRZE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRZE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BRZE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRZE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRZE reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for BRZE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to BRZE, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

BRZE Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRZE fell by -6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.52. In addition, Braze Inc. saw 21.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRZE starting from Malik Pankaj, who sale 1,371 shares at the price of $34.48 back on Apr 05. After this action, Malik Pankaj now owns 94,121 shares of Braze Inc., valued at $47,272 using the latest closing price.

Malik Pankaj, the Chief Accounting Officer of Braze Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $35.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Malik Pankaj is holding 95,492 shares at $53,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.68 for the present operating margin

+67.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braze Inc. stands at -39.10. Equity return is now at value -30.00, with -19.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Braze Inc. (BRZE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.