Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) is above average at 12.93x. The 36-month beta value for AUDC is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AUDC is $21.60, which is $10.29 above than the current price. The public float for AUDC is 23.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume of AUDC on April 11, 2023 was 103.73K shares.

AUDC) stock’s latest price update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC)’s stock price has decreased by -21.29 compared to its previous closing price of 14.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUDC’s Market Performance

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has seen a -25.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.92% decline in the past month and a -36.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for AUDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.94% for AUDC stock, with a simple moving average of -42.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUDC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AUDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUDC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUDC reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for AUDC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to AUDC, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

AUDC Trading at -30.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -25.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUDC fell by -25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.30. In addition, AudioCodes Ltd. saw -36.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+64.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for AudioCodes Ltd. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.81. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.