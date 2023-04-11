Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) is $286.10, The public float for CYTO is 1.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on April 11, 2023 was 586.19K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s stock price has increased by 12.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. however, the company has experienced a 61.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYTO’s Market Performance

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has experienced a 61.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 60.47% rise in the past month, and a -61.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.54% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 47.17% for CYTO stock, with a simple moving average of -64.16% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.58%, as shares surge +32.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +61.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4300. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -57.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25094.04 for the present operating margin

-3526.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at -27222.33. The total capital return value is set at -102.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.82. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -87.70 for asset returns.

Based on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.34. Total debt to assets is 3.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.